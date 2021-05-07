Last updated on .From the section Counties

Rain was forecast throughout Saturday in Leeds

The third day of Yorkshire's County Championship game against Kent has been abandoned without a ball bowled.

Rain is affecting all eight of Saturday's fixtures, with none starting at the scheduled 11:00 BST.

Umpires Richard Kettleborough and Peter Hartley called it off at Headingley shortly after the scheduled start.

Yorkshire closed day two on 240-5, with former England batsman Gary Ballance on 91 not out, in response to Kent's first-innings 305 all out.