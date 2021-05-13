County Championship: Opening day of Essex against Derbyshire rained off
The opening day of Essex's Group One County Championship fixture against Derbyshire was called off without a ball being bowled because of rain.
Derbyshire won the toss and elected to field, but rain arrived before the scheduled start time of 11:00 BST.
Play was eventually abandoned just after 15:30 at Chelmsford.
Defending county champions Essex have only won one of their opening five games this season, while Derbyshire are winless in four.