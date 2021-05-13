Last updated on .From the section Counties

The forecast is better for Chelmsford on Friday

LV= County Championship Group One, Cloudfm County Group, Chelmsford (day one): Essex: Yet to bat Derbyshire: Yet to bat No play possible on day one Scorecard

The opening day of Essex's Group One County Championship fixture against Derbyshire was called off without a ball being bowled because of rain.

Derbyshire won the toss and elected to field, but rain arrived before the scheduled start time of 11:00 BST.

Play was eventually abandoned just after 15:30 at Chelmsford.

Defending county champions Essex have only won one of their opening five games this season, while Derbyshire are winless in four.