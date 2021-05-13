Last updated on .From the section Counties

Middlesex opener Sam Robson spent most of the day in the Lord's pavilion before emerging to make 20 when the game finally got started just after tea

LV= County Championship Group Two, Lord's, London (day one): Middlesex 90-4: Davies 24, Gubbins 21*, Simpson 20*, Robson 20; Abbott 3-21 Hampshire: Yet to bat Hampshire 1 pt, Middlesex 0 pts Scorecard

Hampshire paceman Kyle Abbott took 3-21 in eight overs as Hampshire made the most of the final session against Middlesex on a rain-hit day at Lord's.

After the loss of the first two sessions, the rain stopped to allow play to get under way just after tea.

Ex-Middlesex paceman Abbott claimed three quick scalps - including a golden duck for home skipper Peter Handscomb as the hosts slumped from 33-0 to 56-4.

But Nick Gubbins and John Simpson led a recovery to 90-4.

After being asked to bat by Hampshire skipper James Vince, openers Sam Robson and Jack Davies had given Middlesex a solid platform.

But, on what was his Lord's first-class debut, despite having had a short one-day stint with Middlesex in 2015, Abbott broke through when Robson prodded forward to an outswinger and Liam Dawson took the catch at second slip.

Davies - replacing the out-of-form Max Holden for only his second first-class appearance - then flicked Brad Wheal neatly off his pads to the boundary, only to be caught next ball, again by Dawson.

Handscomb's poor run of form continued - just 31 runs in six innings, including three ducks - when he misjudged his first ball from Abbott, who clipped his off stump.

Abbott then removed Robbie White's off stump before Gubbins (21 not out), who got away with a couple of slashes through the slips, and Simpson (20 not out) saw Middlesex through to the close.