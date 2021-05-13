County Championship: Kyle Abbott takes 3-21 as Hampshire start well at Lord's
|LV= County Championship Group Two, Lord's, London (day one):
|Middlesex 90-4: Davies 24, Gubbins 21*, Simpson 20*, Robson 20; Abbott 3-21
|Hampshire: Yet to bat
|Hampshire 1 pt, Middlesex 0 pts
|Scorecard
Hampshire paceman Kyle Abbott took 3-21 in eight overs as Hampshire made the most of the final session against Middlesex on a rain-hit day at Lord's.
After the loss of the first two sessions, the rain stopped to allow play to get under way just after tea.
Ex-Middlesex paceman Abbott claimed three quick scalps - including a golden duck for home skipper Peter Handscomb as the hosts slumped from 33-0 to 56-4.
But Nick Gubbins and John Simpson led a recovery to 90-4.
After being asked to bat by Hampshire skipper James Vince, openers Sam Robson and Jack Davies had given Middlesex a solid platform.
But, on what was his Lord's first-class debut, despite having had a short one-day stint with Middlesex in 2015, Abbott broke through when Robson prodded forward to an outswinger and Liam Dawson took the catch at second slip.
Davies - replacing the out-of-form Max Holden for only his second first-class appearance - then flicked Brad Wheal neatly off his pads to the boundary, only to be caught next ball, again by Dawson.
Handscomb's poor run of form continued - just 31 runs in six innings, including three ducks - when he misjudged his first ball from Abbott, who clipped his off stump.
Abbott then removed Robbie White's off stump before Gubbins (21 not out), who got away with a couple of slashes through the slips, and Simpson (20 not out) saw Middlesex through to the close.