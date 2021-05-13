Last updated on .From the section Counties

Somerset have won four of their five County Championship matches so far this season

LV= County Championship Group Two, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day one): Somerset: Yet to bat Surrey: Yet to bat No play possible on day one Scorecard

No play was possible on the opening day of Somerset's County Championship match against Surrey because of persistent heavy rain at Taunton.

A yellow weather warning for rain had been issued for much of the West Country overnight, with large patches of standing water developing on the outfield as a result.

Play was called off for the day at 14:30 BST.

Somerset are second in Group Two, while Middlesex are fifth.