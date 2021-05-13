County Championship: Glamorgan v Yorkshire washed out on day one
|LV= County Championship Group Three, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day one):
|Glamorgan: Yet to bat
|Yorkshire: Yet to bat
|No play possible on day one
Day one of Glamorgan's County Championship game against Yorkshire was abandoned without a ball being bowled.
Heavy overnight rain delayed the start at Sophia Gardens before showers continued throughout the afternoon and play was called off at 14:45 BST.
This adds further frustration for Glamorgan after their rain-affected draw at Lancashire.
Some play may be possible on Friday, with a scheduled start of 11:00 BST, but more bad weather is forecast.