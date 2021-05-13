Last updated on .From the section Counties

No play was possible due to rain on the first day at Sophia Gardens

LV= County Championship Group Three, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day one): Glamorgan: Yet to bat Yorkshire: Yet to bat No play possible on day one Scorecard

Day one of Glamorgan's County Championship game against Yorkshire was abandoned without a ball being bowled.

Heavy overnight rain delayed the start at Sophia Gardens before showers continued throughout the afternoon and play was called off at 14:45 BST.

This adds further frustration for Glamorgan after their rain-affected draw at Lancashire.

Some play may be possible on Friday, with a scheduled start of 11:00 BST, but more bad weather is forecast.