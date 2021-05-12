Michael Hogan sat out Glamorgan's rain-ruined draw at Lancashire.

LV = County Championship Group Three , Glamorgan v Yorkshire Date : Thursday, 13 May Time : 11:00 BST Venue : Sophia Gardens, Cardiff Coverage : Live commentary and reports BBC Sport Online; updates BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Leeds

Glamorgan's top wicket-taker Michael Hogan returns as they host Yorkshire in the second battle of the Root brothers.

The Welsh county's Billy out-scored his elder brother, England captain Joe, in the opening County Championship draw at Headingley.

Yorkshire recall England limited-overs specialist David Willey and also field Test batsman Gary Ballance.

"They're a star-studded side, very tough opposition," said Glamorgan captain Chris Cooke.

"But we're doing good things and if we play as well as we did in that first game up at Headingley, we found a way to get through difficult patches and put them under pressure, so confidence will be high in the group."

Yorkshire are unbeaten and second in Group Three, while Glamorgan are fourth.

With the England captain on one side and Glamorgan fielding leading Australian batsman Marnus Labuschagne, Cooke is relishing the spotlight on Sophia Gardens.

"It's been decent so far, but we've got to play brilliantly over four days to win. We'll keep doing our things, we're on TV this week and it's a good chance to showcase how far we've come as a team," he said.

Glamorgan are set to pair their new Queensland recruit Michael Neser with long-term fan favourite Hogan for the first time, after Hogan sat out the rain-ruined draw away to Lancashire.

"It's very exciting, we saw in the last game how good Ness is with the ball, he and Hoges are going to be pretty frugal so hopefully they can bowl nicely together," Cooke told BBC Sport Wales.

Hogan replaces Ruaidhri Smith in the Glamorgan squad, with Smith not expected to feature in the first team until the T20 schedule after a hamstring injury.

Yorkshire are set to give a debut to 19-year-old wicketkeeper/batsman Harry Duke in place of Jonathan Tattersall, but seam bowlers Matthew Fishers and Matthew Waite are still out injured.

"I'm happy with the character and attitude we've shown, we've won some tight games, we've been outstanding as a bowling unit but we know there's work to do on our batting," Yorkshire coach Andrew Gale told BBC Radio Leeds.

"We won't underestimate Glamorgan, we might have been on the wrong end of the result in that first game had it not been for the weather, and they have two very good overseas players in Labuschagne and Neser. But it comes at a good time for us and we're full of confidence."

Glamorgan (from): J Cooke, Lloyd, Labuschagne, W Root, Carlson, C Cooke (capt, wk), Taylor, Douthwaite, Salter, Neser, van der Gugten, Carey, Hogan.

Yorkshire (from): Lyth, Kohler-Cadmore, Ballance, J Root, Brook, Duke (wk), Bess, Thompson, Willey, Coad, Patterson (capt), Olivier.