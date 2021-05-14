Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Haynes has played in five Tests, 63 one-day-internationals and 73 Twenty20s since making her debut in 2009

Australia batter Rachael Haynes has pulled out of The Hundred because of coronavirus restrictions.

The 34-year-old was due to represent Oval Invincibles in this summer's new 100-ball competition.

There are potential complications for Australians playing in The Hundred because of a likely two-week quarantine period when they return home.

Meg Lanning, Beth Mooney, Ellyse Perry, Alyssa Healy and Ash Gardner are among other Australian women involved.

Nicola Carey, Sophie Molineux, Elyse Villani, Annabel Sutherland are also set to take part.

The month-long tournament is due to begin on Friday, 21 July.

"We're disappointed to lose a player of Rachael's stature and ability, but the realities of Covid mean there remain practicalities that are difficult for some overseas players to overcome," the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said.

"A replacement overseas player will be signed by Oval Invincibles, and we look forward to showcasing the women's game with world-class players performing on a big platform through The Hundred this summer."

The first match of tournament - a women's fixture between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals at the Kia Oval in London - will be live on BBC TV.

Both the men's and women's finals take place at Lord's on Saturday, 21 August.

Meanwhile, Manchester Originals men's side can negotiate with any domestic player who was registered for the draft as a replacement for Harry Gurney.

The Nottinghamshire and ex-England seamer retired from cricket on Friday because of a shoulder injury.