Chris Rushworth's wicket of Daryl Mitchell was the ninth time he has dismissed the Worcestershire opener - more than any other batsman among his 527 first-class victims for Durham

LV= County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day two): Durham 246: Lees 99; Tongue 5-39 and 79-1: Young 37*, Borthwick 24* Worcestershire 213: Fell 44, Leach 42*; Rushworth 5-56 Durham (4 pts) lead Worcestershire (4 pts) by 112 runs Scorecard

Chris Rushworth equalled Durham's first-class wicket taking record as he bowled his side into a powerful position against Worcestershire.

Rushworth took 5-56, the 27th haul of five wickets or more in an innings in his career, to match the 527 scalps of his ex-Durham team-mate, retired England fast bowler Graham Onions.

Despite Tom Fell's 44 and Joe Leach's 42 not out, the Pears totalled 213.

Durham then built on their lead of 33 to reach 79-1 by the close of play.

That puts the hosts 112 runs on at the game's halfway stage.

New Zealand Test opener Will Young resumes on Saturday on 37, while once-capped former England Test all-rounder Scott Borthwick is on 24.

Starting with the wicket of Daryl Mitchell for the ninth time in his career - more than he has managed than against any other batsman - Rushworth again did the most damage to the Pears.

Fell found the boundary with a series of nice cuts before becoming the first of two victims for Brydon Carse, after being missed in the slips by Borthwick off Ben Raine shortly before.

But the Pears then slumped to 126-8, and had to be rescued by Leach, who followed up his first-innings 84 against Nottinghamshire with another good knock.

Young and Borthwick then built on that first-innings lead with an unbroken 51-run stand after Charlie Morris had removed Durham's first-innings hero Alex Lees.