Dan Lawrence played an extraordinary shot off his knees to get to his 150

LV= County Championship Group One, Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day two): Essex 412-3 dec: Lawrence 152*, Westley 106; Stanlake 2-91 Derbyshire 35-3: Harmer 2-12 Derbyshire (1 pt) trail Essex (6 pts) by 377 runs Scorecard

Centuries from captain Tom Westley and England batsman Dan Lawrence saw Essex pile up 412-3 in little more than two sessions against Derbyshire.

After day one was lost to rain at Chelmsford and a poor forecast, the hosts knew they would have to score quickly to stand any chance of victory.

Lawrence smashed 152 not out off 133 balls and Westley made 106 as the pair put on 221 at more than six an over.

Derbyshire closed on 35-3 in their first innings, 377 behind.

Defending county champions Essex, who have only won one of their opening five fixtures this season, laid a solid platform with an opening stand of 137 between Nick Browne (59) and Alastair Cook (58).

The two left-handers fell in successive overs to Australia paceman Billy Stanlake, but from then on Westley and Lawrence dominated.

With less than three weeks to go until England's first Test of the summer against New Zealand, Lawrence played arguably one of the finest innings of his career.

The 23-year-old brought up his 11th first-class century off 112 balls and then took only another 21 deliveries to reach 150.

He got there by striking Derbyshire spinner Matt Critchley for three sixes in a row and an extraordinary four down the ground when he whipped a ball from well outside off stump while down on his knees.

Westley was equally as devastating, hitting 15 fours and a six in his 112-ball knock.

Essex declared when bad light forced the players from the field, but they were allowed to start bowling under leaden skies with two spinners.

Simon Harmer dismissed Luis Reece and Leus du Plooy and Lawrence removed Billy Godleman to leave Derbyshire in trouble at stumps.