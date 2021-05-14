Rory Burns put on 43 for the first wicket with Mark Stoneman

LV= County Championship Group Two, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day two): Surrey 191-4: Burns 55, Pope 33 Somerset: Yet to bat Surrey 1 pt, Somerset 1 pt Scorecard

England Test opener Rory Burns struck a half-century as Surrey edged the second day against Somerset at Taunton.

After the first four sessions of the match were lost to rain and a wet outfield, the hosts put Surrey in.

However, Burns (55), ex-South Africa batsman Hashim Amla (29) and Mark Stoneman (18) guided them to 119-1.

Two wickets in six balls brought Ollie Pope and Ben Foakes to the crease but, despite losing Pope for 33, Surrey kept Somerset at bay to close on 191-4.

Foakes (13 not out) and Jamie Smith (18 not out) will resume on day three knowing, with only 59 overs having been bowled across the entire first two days, barring a dramatic collapse by either side a draw looks the most likely result.

Burns hit six fours during his 104-ball stay before chopping a Marchant de Lange delivery onto his own stumps, while England team-mate Pope looked in fluent touch until edging Tom Abell behind.

Lewis Gregory was the pick of the bowlers with two wickets - to take his first-class tally to 300. But, having put the visitors in, Somerset may be disappointed to only have them four down at the close.

Somerset seamer Lewis Gregory:

"300 poles seemed a long way off at the start of my career. I only wish I could have scored more runs to go with them.

"I probably got that wicket with one of the worst balls I bowled, but it was still Hashim Amla and that means something.

"The story of the day might have been different if they had got a few edges early on. After that we didn't quite get the ball in the right place often enough."

Surrey head coach Vikram Solanki:

"In those conditions, we have a decent score. We needed a bit of luck early on, playing and missing, but that is always going to be the case on that sort of pitch.

"The groundstaff did a tremendous job to get the game underway and Rory Burns and Mark Stoneman played well to overcome the new ball.

"With the weather forecast as it is, we don't know how much more cricket will be played, but all we can do is make as many runs as possible and see where it takes us."