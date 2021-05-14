Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Harry Gurney's 115 T20 wickets is the second-most in Nottinghamshire's history

Nottinghamshire and former England seamer Harry Gurney has retired from cricket because of a shoulder injury.

The left-armer, 34, missed Notts' T20 Blast campaign last year with the problem and had surgery in September.

Gurney, a 12-time England international, has not played since the Big Bash in Australia in December 2019.

"After trying to recover from the injury to my shoulder, I'm truly disappointed to have to end my playing career as a result of it," he said. external-link

"I've had an incredible time, on and off the field, sharing a pitch and a dressing room with teammates who have become friends for life.

"I always prepared for leaving cricket and I have discovered a new path in business that gives me the same excitement that I felt when I discovered the game all those years ago."

Gurney took 628 wickets during his professional career, helping Notts win two One-Day Cup titles and the 2017 T20 Blast crown as well as featuring in T20 competitions around the world.

In November he signed a new one-year white-ball deal but says his injury recovery has been "too much of a mountain to climb".

"Harry has been a terrific, match-winning, bowler for this club for a number of years," said director of cricket Mick Newell, who brought Gurney to Trent Bridge in 2012.

"He's carved out a niche in limited-overs competitions in recent times and been very successful in that at home and abroad, but his record in the first-class game is something he can be immensely proud of as well."

Gurney had been signed by the Manchester Originals for the inaugural Hundred competition this summer.