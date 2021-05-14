Last updated on .From the section Cricket

James Anderson (centre right) had Marnus Labuschagne caught behind for 12 during Lancashire's draw with Glamorgan

England's James Anderson says bowling to Australia's Marnus Labuschagne was like seeing a girl in a nightclub and wanting her to be "impressed".

Anderson had not previously played against Labuschagne, whom he dismissed playing for Lancashire against Glamorgan last week.

England will attempt to win back the Ashes in Australia this winter.

"You want to create a good impression and stamp your authority on that battle," said Anderson.

Speaking on the Tailenders podcast, England's all-time leading wicket-taker added: "It's nice to get the first blow in."

Anderson missed almost all of the last Ashes series in 2019 because of a calf injury, managing only four overs on the first morning of the first Test.

Labuschagne came into the Australia side as a concussion replacement for Steve Smith midway through the second Test at Lord's.

Since that point only England captain Joe Root has made more runs in Tests than 26-year-old Labuschagne.

"I'd never bowled at him before," said Anderson.

"It's like when you see a girl at a club and you try to play it cool. You want her to be impressed. You start dancing to the Stone Roses while your shoes stick to the floor."

Anderson, 38, is set to take part in his fifth Ashes tour.

The first Test is due to be in December, with the schedule to be confirmed next week.