South Africa in West Indies 2021

South Africa's Dean Elgar in action against West Indies

June

10-14 1st Test, St Lucia (15:00 BST)

18-22 2nd Test, St Lucia (15:00 BST)

26 1st Twenty20 international, Grenada (19:00 BST)

27 2nd Twenty20 international, Grenada (19:00 BST)

29 3rd Twenty20 international, Grenada (19:00 BST)

July

1 4th Twenty20 international, Grenada (19:00 BST)

3 5th Twenty20 international, Grenada (19:00 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

