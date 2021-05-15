County Championship: Somerset & Surrey left frustrated by weather again on day three
|LV= County Championship Group Two, Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton (day three):
|Surrey 206-4: Burns 55, Pope 33
|Somerset: Yet to bat
|Surrey 1 pt, Somerset 1 pt
|Scorecard
Just nine overs were bowled on the third day of Somerset's County Championship match against Surrey after further rain in the West Country.
Play got under way on time at Taunton but Surrey were only able to add 15 runs to their overnight 191-4 before rain forced the players off the field.
The match looks destined for a draw, with just 68 overs bowled in total across the first three days.
The first four sessions of the game were lost to rain and a wet outfield.
Surrey will resume the fourth day on 206-4, with England wicketkeeper Ben Foakes (16 not out) and Jamie Smith (27 not out) at the crease.