Australia in West Indies 2021

West Indies' Andre Russell in action against Australia

July

9 1st Twenty20 international, St Lucia (00:30 BST, 10 July)

10 2nd Twenty20 international, St Lucia (00:30 BST, 11 July)

12 3rd Twenty20 international, St Lucia (00:30 BST, 13 July)

14 4th Twenty20 international, St Lucia (00:30 BST, 15 July)

16 5th Twenty20 international, St Lucia (00:30 BST, 17 July)

20 1st ODI, Barbados (19:30 BST)

22 2nd ODI, Barbados (19:30 BST)

24 3rd ODI, Barbados (19:30 BST)

NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made

