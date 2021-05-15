Last updated on .From the section Counties

Jack Leaning scored his second half-century of the match against Sussex and his third of the season

LV= County Championship Group Three, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day three): Kent 145 & 220-3: Crawley 87, Leaning 61; Archer 1-14 Sussex 256: Van Zyl 52, Clark 42; Quinn 4-54, Gilchrist 3-51 Kent (3 pts) lead Sussex (5 pts) by 109 runs Scorecard

Another dogged half-century from Jack Leaning enabled Kent to have the best of a truncated third day against Sussex at Hove.

Leaning (60 not out) added another 51 runs with Zak Crawley (87) as the pair took their third-wicket stand to 130.

Kent reached stumps on 220-3 in their second innings to stretch their lead to 109 going into the final day.

Rain meant play did not start until 1700 BST, with Sussex claiming only one wicket in the 24 overs bowled.

England fast bowler Jofra Archer did not bowl because of a sore elbow and will not bowl again in the match according to Sussex joint head coach Ian Salisbury.

The home side felt hard done by not to have dismissed Leaning on 57 when their appeal for a caught behind off Ollie Robinson was turned down.

Their mood was worsened near the end of play when Kent's Ollie Robinson fended one to first slip off his Sussex namesake, only for the catch to be dropped by Aaron Thomason.

The only wicket to fall in the session was England Test batsman Crawley, who had moved calmly to within 13 of his first century of the season before he gloved a delivery to a tumbling Thomason at short-leg, attempting a reverse sweep off Jack Carson.

But Leaning and Robinson (11 not out) rode their luck to put Kent in a decent position to avoid defeat on day four.