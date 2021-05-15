Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Shafali Verma was the fifth highest run-scorer at last year's T20 World Cup, helping India reach the final

Teenager Shafali Verma, the top-ranked Twenty20 batter in the world, has been called up to the India Test and one-day squad for the tour of England.

The 17-year-old, who has played 22 Twenty20 internationals, also features in the T20 squad.

Uncapped wicketkeeper Indrani Roy, 23, has been selected for all three formats alongside off-spinner Sneh Rana, who has not played for India since 2016.

The only Test - India's first since 2014 - begins on 16 June in Bristol.

The sides also play three one-day internationals and three T20s.

India pulled out of a tri-series in England last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

India Test & ODI squad: Mithali Raj (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, Punam Raut, Priya Punia, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Indrani Roy (wk), Jhulan Goswami, Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav.

India T20 squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt) Smriti Mandhan, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Richa Ghosh, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Indrani Roy (wk), Shikha Pandey, Pooja Vastrakar, Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Simaran Dil Bahadur.