Chris Rushworth took his first-class wicket tally to 531 in his 136th match for Durham

LV= County Championship Group One, Emirates Riverside, Chester-le-Street (day four): Durham 246 & 389-5 dec: Young 103, Burnham 102*, Eckersley 86; Tongue 2-59 Worcestershire 213 & 164: Mitchell 62; Rushworth 4-52, Wood 3-47 Durham (20 pts) beat Worcestershire (4 pts) by 258 runs Scorecard

Chris Rushworth became Durham's all-time leading first-class wicket-taker as Worcestershire were beaten by 258 runs at Chester-le-Street.

Set a nominal 423, the visitors resumed on 60-0, but top-scorer Daryl Mitchell (62) soon fell to Mark Wood (3-47).

Rushworth (4-52) then had Jack Haynes caught at first slip for a record-breaking 528th wicket for his club.

The visitors then lost their last seven wickets for just 45 runs to be bowled out for 164 after tea.

Rushworth completed match figures of 9-108 to help Durham complete back-to-back wins which lifted them into second place in Group A, three points behind leaders Essex with a game in hand.

Worcestershire climbed to fourth despite their first defeat of the campaign following five successive draws.

Mitchell added just 17 runs to his overnight 45 before being tucked up by a lifter from England paceman Wood and looping a catch to Jack Burnham.

Jake Libby added a dogged 36 from 117 balls and Haynes made 24, but there was little other resistance as Rushworth, with his father looking on over a fence in a car park, chipped away to finish with match figures of 9-108 and overtaking Graham Onions as the county's leading first-class wicket-taker in the process.

Despite the heroics with the ball from Rushworth, who was released by Durham aged 19 before being a second chance following stand-out performances in club cricket for Sunderland, the platform for the final day victory was set with the bat.

Saturday centuries from Will Young and Burnham and a rapid 86 from Ned Eckersley took a Worcestershire win out of the equation and gave the hosts four sessions to bowl out the Pears.

Milestone 'was on my mind' - Rushworth

Chris Rushworth told BBC Newcastle:

"I couldn't be any prouder. I don't think I've ever felt that emotional on a cricket field. I've played in Lord's finals, won a Championship, but that just topped it off.

"Previously other milestones haven't really entered my mind, but because this one was so big and has been quite close for a while, it was on my mind.

"For someone who has been at the club for so long, it now feels like we're playing like a Durham side should.

"We're competing hard, we're playing some amazing cricket and everyone is loving every single minute of it."

'A fantastic piece of cricketing history to witness'

Analysis - BBC Newcastle's Martin Emmerson

I never thought I would be happy to see a grown man reduced to tears in the middle of a cricket field. But when the moment became too much for Chris Rushworth it was a fantastic piece of cricketing history to witness.

A few years ago he was working in a call centre after being released by the club and even went door to door selling satellite systems. But he never gave up on his dream and when the county gave him a second chance he took it with both hands.

Many times he has carried the weight of expectation at the Riverside and has been an excellent servant to his home club. And it was fitting that if anybody should break Graham Onions' record of 527 first-class wickets for Durham it should be another north east lad.

Rushworth epitomises so much of what this club is about and this season there seems a renewed spirit among the players. The batting is strong, they have been ahead in all five games so far at the halfway stage and the bowlers could walk into any other county side.

They dominated this one from start to finish and only the weather could have ruined a special day on the final afternoon of this game against Worcestershire.