Kiran Carlson finished 88 not out on his 23rd birthday

LV= County Championship Group Three, Sophia Gardens, Cardiff (day four): Glamorgan 149: Lloyd 31; & 164-4: Carlson 88*; Coad 2-16 Yorkshire 230: Root 99, Patterson 47*; Neser 5-39 Glamorgan (11 pts) drew with Yorkshire (12 pts) Scorecard

A rain-affected game between Glamorgan and Yorkshire ended in a draw after the visitors tried to force a late win.

A fine unbeaten 88 from Kiran Carlson on his 23rd birthday ended Yorkshire's slim chance of victory.

It looked unlikely that any play would be possible after heavy rain all morning, but few dry hours and a big effort from the ground staff gave Yorkshire a glimmer of hope.

Play started at 16:15 BST with 28 overs to bowl.

They needed to take the seven required wickets quickly - and they got a good start when Ben Coad removed David Lloyd in the fourth over, unable to add to his overnight 40.

But Carlson's impressive run of form continued and he brought up a chanceless half-century off just 46 balls.

The young batsman has now passed 50 six times so far in this County Championship campaign, with two centuries.

After just 13 overs, the captains shook hands on a draw as the bowlers failed to make any further inroads - the result that was most likely in a game that had more than two days' worth of play lost to bad weather.

The result means that Yorkshire go top of Group Three, five points ahead of Lancashire but having played one more game.

Yorkshire's next game after a week off is the Roses battle in Manchester starting on Thursday, 27 May, while Glamorgan travel to face struggling Kent on Thursday, 20 May.