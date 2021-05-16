Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Stirling's half-century set up a comfortable win for the Knights

Inter-Provincial Cup, Comber Leinster Lightning 243-7 (50 overs): A Balbirnie 126, G Dockrell 58; L Georgeson 3-44 Northern Knights 244-5 (43.5 overs): J Lawlor 80, P Stirling 64, L Georgeson 58; B McCarthy 3-64 Northern Knights won by five wickets Scorecard external-link (external site)

Ireland opener Paul Stirling hit a 21-ball half-century to help the Northern Knights secure a five-wicket win over Leinster Lightning at Comber.

Stirling managed 64 from 26 balls to set up a big win over the holders.

Ireland captain Andrew Balbirnie produced 126 from 151 balls for Lightning on his return from his early-season stint with Glamorgan.

Welsh-born all-rounder Jeremy Lawlor and Luke Georgeson also impressed for the Knights, who finished on 244-5.

Stirling's innings featured five sixes and eight fours as the 30-year-old demonstrated his destructive power on the pull shot.

Lightning, who beat the Northern Knights by 70 runs in Dublin earlier this month, have dominated the inter-pro series since its inception in 2013 by winning 19 of the 23 available trophies available.

However, the northerners proved too strong on this occasion, immediately removing Kevin O'Brien with the first ball of the inning before dismissing Jack Tector to leave the Lightning in trouble at 11-2 in the second over.

Balbirnie revived Lightning's hopes of achieving 250, sharing a 54-run third-wicket stand with Lorcan Tucker before a 120-run partnership with George Dockrell, who once again impressed with the bat in scoring 58 from 83 balls, including six boundaries.

Barry McCarthy made an impact late on with 20 from seven balls as Leinster finished on 243-7 from 50 overs.

Luke Georgeson bowled well for a 3-44 while Matthew Foster (1-34) and Ben White (1-38) helped seal the win for the Knights, who return to action on Tuesday against North West Warriors at Stormont, with Lightning up against Munster Reds at Pembroke on Thursday.