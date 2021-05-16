Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Marnus Labuschagne has scored just 33 runs in four innings for Glamorgan this season

Glamorgan's Australia batsman Marnus Labuschagne will miss his country's limited-overs tour of the West Indies in July because of logistical travel problems.

Labuschagne is said to be "deeply upset" by the news.

The 26-year-old will instead continue to play for Glamorgan in T20 and Championship games in that period.

He has broken into Australia's one-day side and hoped to play international T20 as well.

"Anyone who knows Marnus understands he would give absolutely anything to play for Australia and he is deeply upset to miss out due to circumstances beyond anyone's control," said Australia national selector Trevor Hohns.

"We worked through numerous options in conversations with Marnus to find a workable solution but ultimately came to the conclusion it was more practical for him to remain in the UK.

"Had we not been in the middle of a global pandemic, Marnus would be on this tour as a well-established member and important part of the one-day side. It's an unfortunate circumstance of the many challenges the world is facing right now.

"As it stands, Marnus has the opportunity to continue in County Cricket and T20 games with Glamorgan as we head into the World Cup and home summer."

Labuschagne scored 1,114 Championship runs in 10 matches in his first spell with Glamorgan in 2019, but has found his return this season difficult with just 33 runs in four innings in tough batting conditions.

Glamorgan's other Australia international, Michael Neser, a recent member of the Test squad, also misses out on the limited-overs tour and is likely to continue to play Championship matches while South African Colin Ingram features in T20 games.

Fast bowler Jhye Richardson, who was due to play for Welsh Fire in the Hundred franchise competition, will miss at least part of the tournament after being included in Australia's Caribbean trip.

Australia may travel to Bangladesh from the West Indies, but that scheduled tour is in doubt because of coronavirus issues.