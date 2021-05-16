D'Arcy Short made his Australia debut against England in 2018

Hampshire have signed Australia's D'Arcy Short for the 2021 T20 Blast.

The 30-year-old has played 31 times for his country and as well as averaging 35.31 with the bat, has taken 48 wickets as a left-arm wrist spinner.

He has featured for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League and the Hobart Hurricanes in the Big Bash.

He hit 483 runs in 12 innings during a spell with Durham in the 2019 T20 Blast - the fourth-highest tally of runs in the competition that season.

"He is a high-class performer who has consistently shown his ability to score a high volume of runs at the top of the order, both for Australia and in a number of the world's best T20 competitions," Hampshire director of cricket Giles White told the club website. external-link

"Alongside his skill with the bat, he also gives us another spin bowling option with the ball so we're excited about what he brings to the side and are looking forward to having him with us."