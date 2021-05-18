Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Warriors batsman William McClintock sends the ball flying on his way to an unbeaten 72

Inter-Provincial Cup, Stormont North-West Warriors 298-7 (50 overs): W Porterfield 73, W McClintock 72*; M Adair 2-33 Northern Knights 236 (48.1 overs): Lawlor 95; C Young 4-55, A McBrine 2-39 North-West Warriors won by 62 runs Scorecard external-link (external site)

North-West Warriors put on a big-hitting to beat the more-fancied Northern Knights by 62 runs the Inter-Provincial Cup match in Belfast.

Ireland opener William Porterfield made 73 and William McClintock hit five sixes and six fours on his way to an unbeaten 72 from 46 balls.

The visitors made 298-7 before the Knights were dismissed for 236 despite a 95 from Jeremy Lawlor.

Craig Young claimed 4-55 as the Knights were bowled out in 48.1 overs.

Knights captain Harry Tector won the toss and decided to field first but his bowlers struggled to contain the Warriors batsman.

Porterfield provided a solid foundation at the top of the innings while McClintock and Shane Getkate, who smashed 47 from 44 balls, added quickfire runs.

Mark Adair took 2-33 before the Knights started their response to a target just shy of 300.

Ireland opener Paul Stirling made just 16 while the impressive Lawlor was dismissed by Young five runs short of a century.

The Knights batsmen failed to build on good starts as the Warriors sealed victory with 11 balls to spare.