Hampshire's Ian Holland (right) scored his second half-century of the season to go with two centuries

LV= County Championship Group Two, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day two): Hampshire 223-7: Holland 82, Vince 32; Barnes 3-52, A Evans 2-50 Leicestershire: Yet to bat Hampshire (1 pt), Leicestershire (2 pts) Scorecard

Hampshire and Leicestershire endured another rain-affected day as only another 42 overs play were possible.

Hampshire moved on from 53-1 overnight to close on 223-7 as most of the afternoon and evening sessions were washed out due to rain.

It came after just 26.2 overs were bowled on the first day.

Ed Barnes (3-52) proved the pick of the Leicestershire bowlers while Ian Holland struck 82 off 136 balls at the top of the order for Hampshire.

Holland and Tom Alsop (25) put on 82 for Hampshire's second wicket but Alex Evans found Alsop's outside edge to have him caught at second slip by Colin Ackermann.

Sam Northeast (2) fell cheaply when Chris Wright clipped the top of his off stump to reduce Hampshire to 105-3 and then Holland became the first of Barnes' three scalps when he played across a straight ball to fall leg before at 141-4 just before lunch.

Barnes returned later in the day either side of the two long rain delays to trap both James Vince (32) and Liam Dawson (19) leg before.

Lewis McManus (15) and Keith Barker (15 not out) pushed Hampshire past 200 but McManus was also dismissed leg before in the penultimate over of the day to give Evans his second wicket.

With only two days to play and more rain forecast for Friday, a draw already looks the likely outcome.