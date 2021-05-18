Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Paul Stirling played for Northamptonshire Steelbacks in last year's T20 Blast

Middlesex have re-signed Ireland international Paul Stirling for part of their T20 Blast campaign.

The 30-year-old batting all-rounder, who left the Lord's outfit at the end of 2019, will be available for the county's first five group matches.

He will replace all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, who has been called up to the Australia squad for their white-ball tour of the West Indies in July.

Right-hander Stirling has scored 2,246 runs in 89 T20 outings for Middlesex.

He has a total of 5,806 runs at an average of 26.27 over the course of his T20 career, and has taken 72 wickets with his off-break bowling.

"Losing Mitch Marsh is obviously a blow, but if a team is looking for a strong, clean striker of a cricket ball, Paul is highly qualified to fill the role," Middlesex managing director of cricket Angus Fraser told the club website. external-link

"Paul made a huge impression on supporters during his initial time with the club and it will be great to see him once again representing the club."

The north London side are expected to make a further announcement on who will replace Marsh in the latter stages of the competition.