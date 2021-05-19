Max O'Dowd's fine innings proved to be crucial against Scotland

ODI, Rotterdam: Netherlands v Scotland Netherlands 163-8 (33 overs): O'Dowd 82, Van Beek 24. Main 16-2. Scotland 149-8 (33 overs): Berrington 41, Munsey 27. Kingma 21-3. Netherlands win by 14 runs Scorecard

Max O'Dowd's 82 steered Netherlands to a 14-run win over Scotland in the first of their two one-day internationals in Rotterdam.

The New Zealand-born batsman helped the home side, who won the toss, to a total of 163-8 in the rain-delayed game.

Losing Matthew Cross for one and captain Kyle Coetzer for nine left Scotland chasing the game at 25-2.

Richie Berrington (41) and George Munsey (27) top scored as they fell short for the loss of eight wickets.

Spin bowler Mark Watt hit a major milestone in the innings, taking 2-27 in his six-over spell to reach 100 wickets for Scotland.

"It's an absolute privilege and honour to wear the badge on my chest and represent my country," he said. "I'm ecstatic to reach 100 wickets and hoping to notch up another ton in the years to come."

It was Scotland's first international since before the Covid-19 pandemic in December 2019 and the two sides meet again on Thursday after the second ODI was brought forward 24 hours to avoid forecast rain.

Head Coach Shane Burger sad: "It's terrific to be back playing international cricket. It's been a long time waiting and we certainly prepared well, but when those pressure moments hit and you get into the heat of the battle in international cricket, that's where we fell short and I thin,k given more time and opportunities for the guys to shake a bit of the rust, we'll be back to winning ways.

"There were some real positives to take from today and we'll certainly hold on to those for tomorrow and hope that we can learn from a couple of the errors that we made today as well."