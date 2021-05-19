Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Sam Billings was with Delhi Capitals until the IPL season was halted

LV=County Championship Group Three,Kent v Glamorgan Date: Thursday, 20 May Time: 11:00 BST Venue: Spitfire Ground, Canterbury Coverage: Commentary BBC Sport online; updates BBC Radio Kent, BBC Radio Wales

Glamorgan will play in front of spectators for the first time in nearly 20 months as they take on Kent in Canterbury.

950 members are due to be admitted to the Spitfire Ground for each day of the Championship match.

Kent captain, England batsman Sam Billings, returns to bolster his team after the early end of the Indian Premier League.

Glamorgan are expected to be unchanged from the home draw with Yorkshire.

Glamorgan won the teams' recent encounter in Cardiff by 10 wickets inside two days, with Kent yet to record a win in their six matches so far.

"Billings will bring positivity and fresh energy into their camp, and they have some batsmen who have found some form recently," said Glamorgan coach Matthew Maynard after Kent salvaged a draw with Sussex by batting through the final day.

"Despite their position in the table, there are match-winners throughout the team and it's going to be a lot tougher in their own back yard."

As well as the returning Billings, Kent will be boosted by the England Test selection for batsman Zak Crawley against New Zealand in June, despite his difficulties in India and Sri Lanka earlier in the year.

But Joe Denly is still missing for personal reasons.

Glamorgan seamer Lukas Carey is not available because of a shin injury, so James Weighell and Tom Cullen are the extra players in their 13-man squad.

While Kent will have a home crowd on all four days- weather permitting- Glamorgan have only been allowed spectators for the first day of their next Championship match against Lancashire on 3 June, under Welsh Government regulations.

Kent (from): Bell-Drummond, Cox, Crawley, Billings, Leaning, Robinson (wk), Muyeye, Stevens, O'Riordan, Gilchrist, Klaasen, Cummins, Quinn.

Glamorgan (from): J Cooke, Lloyd, Labuschagne, Root, Carlson, C Cooke (capt, wk), Douthwaite, Neser, Salter, van der Gugten, Hogan, Cullen, Weighell.