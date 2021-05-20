Pakistan Super League to be completed in Abu Dhabi
Last updated on .From the section Cricket
The remaining 20 matches of the Pakistan Super League will take place in the United Arab Emirates when the tournament resumes in June.
The Twenty20 event was halted in March after seven cases of coronavirus were reported within the competition bubble.
It was set to resume in Karachi but will now take place in Abu Dhabi after the Pakistan Cricket Board were granted an exemption.
The PSL will restart on 1 June, with the final on 20 June.
The PCB will meet with the six franchise owners on Thursday to discuss the tournament logistics.
England and Quetta Gladiators batsman Tom Banton was one of six players who tested positive during the tournament in March.
- That Peter Crouch Podcast: What goes on in the Premier League captains' WhatsApp group?
- Just One More Thing: The simple home workout that is proven to boost your brain power