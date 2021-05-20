Last updated on .From the section Cricket

The Pakistan Super League was postponed in March after seven cases of coronavirus were reported

The remaining 20 matches of the Pakistan Super League will take place in the United Arab Emirates when the tournament resumes in June.

The Twenty20 event was halted in March after seven cases of coronavirus were reported within the competition bubble.

It was set to resume in Karachi but will now take place in Abu Dhabi after the Pakistan Cricket Board were granted an exemption.

The PSL will restart on 1 June, with the final on 20 June.

The PCB will meet with the six franchise owners on Thursday to discuss the tournament logistics.

England and Quetta Gladiators batsman Tom Banton was one of six players who tested positive during the tournament in March.