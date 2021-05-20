Last updated on .From the section Women's Cricket

Australia will be led by Meg Lanning (left) with Mithali Raj captaining India

India will play their first pink-ball Test on 30 September when they face Australia in Perth in a first Test meeting between the teams in 15 years.

Mithali Raj will lead the tourists against Meg Lanning's side in the multi-format series.

It will be the second day-night Test in women's cricket, after Australia drew with England in Sydney in 2017.

India are also set to play their first Test since 2014 when they face England on 16 June in Bristol.