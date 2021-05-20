Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Billy Stanlake sent down 17 overs in the first innings on his Derbyshire debut against Essex at Chelmsford

Derbyshire paceman Billy Stanlake has been ruled out for the season after one game in English county cricket.

The 26-year-old Australia limited-over international suffered a back injury on his debut against Essex at Chelmsford.

The 6ft 7ins Stanlake, who had signed for the season and was playing only his ninth game of first-class cricket, took 2-91 in his one innings.

Scans following the game revealed a stress fracture and he will return to Australia to start his convalescence.

"We're hugely disappointed that we won't get to see more of Billy this year," said Derbyshire head of cricket Dave Houghton.

"He's been a model professional during his time with us and we wish him all the best in his recovery.

"Our search for a replacement has already begun and we are hopeful of bringing in another bowler in the not-too-distant future who can contribute in all formats this summer."

Stanlake will do his rehabilitation in the hands of the medical staff with his Australian state side, his native Queensland.