Warwickshire's England opener Dom Sibley survived 155 minutes for his 43 against arguably the best attack in county cricket

LV= County Championship Group One, Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day one): Warwickshire 159-7: Bresnan 47*, Sibley 43, Burgess 35; Siddle 4-36 Essex: Yet to bat Essex (2 pts), Warwickshire (0 pts) Scorecard

England opening batsman Dom Sibley led Warwickshire's resistance as they battled to keep out Essex's powerful bowling attack at Chelmsford.

In his last warm-up game before the first Test with New Zealand starts at Lord's on 2 June, Sibley made 43 as the Bears ground out 159-7 in 66.4 overs.

Essex paceman Peter Siddle took 4-36 either side of being awarded his county cap during the lunch interval.

Sam Cook took 2-43 but Simon Harmer's spin proved ineffective on a cold day.

After losing most of the last session, late in the day former Yorkshire and England all-rounder Tim Bresnan came back out to finish the day on 47, accompanied by Danny Briggs on 1.

On the day when county cricket was allowed to be played in front of limited crowds for the first time since September 2019, Essex were restricted to an extremely small attendance of just 200.

But, on a wicket which offered good bounce and carry, Siddle got things going when he found Bears skipper Will Rhodes' edge, then took out Rob Yates' middle stump in his first two overs.

Jamie Porter had South African Pieter Malan caught behind, before Siddle trapped Sam Hain, then Sam Cook also earned another lbw decision against Sibley to leave the Bears in real bother on 76-5.

Michael Burgess (35) and Bresnan did a sound rebuilding job, putting on 46 before Burgess left one from Siddle and was bowled. But, although Cook struck again when he removed England's Olly Stone cheaply, Bresnan was still there at tea.

With bad weather already closing in, it looked like that might be play over for the day.

After a two-hour wait they did come back out again but just 16 more balls were bowled, no more wickets were lost and nine runs were scored, of which Bresnan got eight.

Earlier, as well as becoming the 164th player to be capped by Essex, in a small ceremony in front of the pavilion Siddle picked up his Championship winners' medal from 2019. He left before the end of that season to play for Australia and was not able to come over during Covid-hit 2020.

Essex and Australia fast bowler Peter Siddle:

"It was a lovely day personally for me and to get my county cap, which was very special. And it wasn't a bad day for us in the end.

"It makes it enjoyable for everyone having the crowd here. Getting the clap from the boundary line after running back after taking a wicket. As players you don't realise you miss it as much until they are back.

"I enjoy bowling on the wicket that get prepared here so it was nice to take a few wickets. Every bowler came on nagging away for the guy at the other end and I was the lucky one. That was definitely our best bowling performance to date."

Warwickshire and England opener Dom Sibley:

"The finger felt good. The odd one hurts a little bit but it was more my box and inner thigh that was peppered today. I'm not at a hundred per cent yet. I felt a bit nervy like everyone does after an injury, but I feel pretty close to being there.

"It was disappointing to get out having got in on a hard wicket. It is certainly different to being in India. A few of the balls nipped as far as some of the balls spun in the winter.

"All their bowlers bowled well. All three of the seamers asked questions all the time. Their lengths were spot on and they complemented each other well."