County Championship: Only 16.5 overs possible on day one of Northants v Lancashire

Wantage Road
Spectators returned to The County Ground for the first time since 2019 but saw little more than an hour's play
LV= County Championship Group Three, The County Ground, Northampton (day one):
Lancashire 59-0: Davies 34*
Northamptonshire: Yet to bat
Northamptonshire 0 pts, Lancashire 0 pts
Scorecard

Rain meant only 16.5 overs were bowled on day one of Northamptonshire's County Championship match with Lancashire.

After they were put into bat, Lancashire had reached 59-0, with Alex Davies on 34 and Keaton Jennings on 23, when they went off at just before 12:15 BST.

Play was due to resume at 14:30 but another shower arrived beforehand.

With heavy rain falling in Northampton, umpires Richard Kettleborough and Rob Bailey called it off at 16:15.

