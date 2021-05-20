County Championship: Derbyshire and Durham frustrated by rain on opening day

The County Ground Derby
The covers were off and on at Derby for most of the first two sessions
LV= County Championship Group One, The Incora County Ground, Derby (day one):
Derbyshire 48-0: Godleman 24*
Durham: Yet to bat
Derbyshire 0 pts, Durham 0 pts
Derbyshire and Durham were left frustrated by rain as only 17 overs were possible on the first day of their Group One County Championship game.

Amid numerous stoppages Derbyshire were on 48-0 when play was abandoned at The Incora County Ground at 16:30 BST.

Captain Billy Godleman (24 not out) and Brooke Guest (23 not out) saw off the threat of Durham's pacemen.

England fast bowler Mark Wood, playing his third match in a row for Durham, got through seven fruitless overs.

