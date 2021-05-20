Women's Ashes: England in Australia 2022
January
27-30 Only Test, Canberra (23:00 GMT, 26-29 Jan)
February
4 1st Twenty20 international, Sydney (North Sydney Oval) (d/n) (08:10 GMT)
6 2nd Twenty20 international, Sydney (North Sydney Oval) (d/n) (08:10 GMT)
10 3rd Twenty20 international, Adelaide (d/n) (08:10 GMT)
13 1st ODI, Adelaide (23:05 GMT, 12 Feb)
16 2nd ODI, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (23:05 GMT, 15 Feb)
19 3rd ODI, Melbourne (Junction Oval) (23:05 GMT, 18 Feb)
NB Fixtures and start times are subject to change. The BBC is not responsible for any changes that may be made