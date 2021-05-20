Last updated on .From the section Cricket

George Munsey was the key man for Scotland

ODI, Rotterdam: Netherlands v Scotland Netherlands 171 all out: Edwards 56, Myburgh 40. Evans 5-43 Scotland 172-4: Munsey 79, Budge 40. Kingma 2-23 Scotland win by six wickets Scorecard

A century partnership between George Munsey and Dylan Budge helped Scotland to a six-wicket win over the Netherlands as they tied the two-match one-day international series.

Scotland restricted the hosts - who won Wednesday's rain-disrupted opener by 14 runs - to 171 all out in Rotterdam.

The chase was in jeopardy when Shane Burger's side were reduced to 66-4 as openers Kyle Coetzer and Mathew Cross as well as Calum MacLeod all fell in quick succession.

But Munsey and Budge secured victory.

The pair's 106-run stand - Munsey finished as top scorer with an unbeaten 79 - proved the difference as Scotland reached 172-4 off 42.1 overs.

The series was Scotland's first international action since before the Covid-19 pandemic in December 2019.