Just 81 overs play has been possible in three days between Hampshire and Leicestershire

LV= County Championship Group Two, Ageas Bowl, Southampton (day three): Hampshire 233: Holland 82, Vince 32; Barnes 4-61, Wright 4-71 Leicestershire 28-5: Patel 13*; Abbott 3-22, Abbas 2-5 Leicestershire (3 pts) trail Hampshire (2 pts) by 205 runs Scorecard

Rain once again washed out the majority of play between Hampshire and Leicestershire but not before a flurry of wickets on the third day.

Eight wickets fell for just 38 runs inside 11 overs as Hampshire were dismissed for 233 before Leicestershire slumped to 28-5 in reply.

Hampshire could initially only add 10 runs to their overnight 223-7.

New ball pair Kyle Abbott (3-22) and Mohammad Abbas (2-5) then ripped through Leicestershire's top order.

No play was possible after an early lunch had been taken but Leicestershire still need another 56 runs to avoid the follow-on.

At one stage, the Foxes were 17-5 as Abbott and former Leicestershire paceman Abbas took the first five wickets in the opening eight overs.

Earlier, Ed Barnes and Chris Wright finished with four wickets each as Keith Barker, Abbott and Brad Wheal were the last three Hampshire batsman to be dismissed as they were all out for 233.