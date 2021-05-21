Last updated on .From the section Counties

Less than half the scheduled overs have been bowled on the first two days at The Oval

LV= County Championship Group Two, Kia Oval, London (day two): Surrey 185-8: Burns 64, Stoneman 63; Andersson 3-30 Middlesex: Yet to bat Surrey 0 pts, Middlesex 2 pts Scorecard

Just 18 overs were bowled on day two of Surrey's County Championship derby against Middlesex due to rain.

Surrey were 146-6 in their first innings when play started on time at 11:00 BST, and had moved to 185-8 when rain arrived just before 12:20.

Hashim Amla was bowled by Tom Helm for 24 and Rikki Clarke edged Blake Cullen behind shortly before they went off, with play later abandoned at 15:40 BST.

Saturday's forecast is better but 118 overs have already been lost.