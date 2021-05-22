Last updated on .From the section Counties

Just 28 overs of cricket have been possible in the first three days of the match at Wantage Road

LV= County Championship Group Three, The County Ground, Northampton (day three): Lancashire 75-1: Davies 45*, Jennings 27; Berg 1-21 Northamptonshire: Yet to bat Northamptonshire 0 pts, Lancashire 0 pts Scorecard

Northamptonshire and Lancashire were frustrated again as bad weather restricted them to just 11.2 overs on day three at Wantage Road.

Rain ruled out play until 2.30pm when Gareth Berg struck by having Keaton Jennings (27) caught behind.

That ended Jennings' opening stand of 63 with Alex Davies, who advanced to 45 before rain - and a hail shower - intervened with Lancashire on 75-1.

The second day was washed out, with only 70 minutes of play on day one.