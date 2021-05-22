Last updated on .From the section Counties

Billy Root started the game with 315 runs at an average of 35

LV= County Championship Group Three, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day three): Kent 307: Stevens 190; van der Gugten 4-34, Neser 4-67 Glamorgan 64-3 (26 overs): Quinn 2-10 Glamorgan (3 pts) trail Kent (4 pts) by 243 runs with eight wickets standing Scorecard

Only 38 balls were bowled on the third day at Canterbury with Glamorgan adding nine runs and Kent claiming a third wicket for a bowling point.

The teams started at 17:20 BST after seven inspections of a wet outfield, but were foiled by bad light and rain.

Glamorgan will go into the final day on 64 for three in reply to Kent's 307.

Billy Root is on 26 not out after his straight drive for four proved the only batting highlight of 35 minutes action in front of a few dozen remaining fans.

Unless Kent run through the Glamorgan batting and force the visitors to follow on, the match is likely to be another battle for bonus points, although memorable for Darren Stevens' spectacular 190 on day two.