Barry McCarthy sends down a delivery against Munster Reds on Saturday

Inter-Provincial Cup, Pembroke Leinster Lightning 271 (48.3 overs): G Dockrell 88, L Tucker 58; T Kane 4-46 Munster Reds 178 (42.3 overs): M Commins 50; B McCarthy 6-39 Leinster Lightning won by 93 wickets Scorecard external-link (external site)

Barry McCarthy took six wickets as Leinster Lightning beat Munster Reds by 93 runs to go back to the top of the Inter-Provincial Cup standings.

The Ireland paceman claimed the best-ever figures in the modern Inter-Provincial Series with 6-39.

Munster were dismissed for 178 at Pembroke with Murray Commins' half-century not enough after Leinster were bowled out for 271.

George Dockrell top-scored with 88 and Lorcan Tucker added 58.

Ireland all-rounder and Lightning skipper Dockrell continued his excellent early-season form and he boasts an incredible average of 148.50, including a century and two half-centuries.

Reds captain Tyrone Kane took 4-46 before an in-form McCarthy ensured Munster would come up short of the target.

Saturday's performance takes his tally for the season to 16 wickets at 10.75 apiece and conceding just 4.16 runs per over.

McCarthy's not only the leading wicket taker in the series, but is that by some margin with a number of players having taken five wickets his nearest rivals.