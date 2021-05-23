Last updated on .From the section Counties

Just 17 balls were possible after lunch on the final day at Chelmsford

LV= County Championship Group One, Cloudfm County Ground, Chelmsford (day four): Warwickshire 166 & 66-1: Briggs 37 Essex 217: A Cook 57, Ten Doeschate 56; Rhodes 3-21, Norwell 3-48 Essex (12 pts) drew with Warwickshire (11 pts) Scorecard

Essex and Warwickshire played out a rain-affected draw with only 23 overs possible on day four at Chelmsford.

The Bears resumed trailing by 51, but Danny Briggs (37) and Will Rhodes (22 not out) ticked off the deficit without loss before rain brought an early lunch at 63-0.

Briggs cracked Sam Cook to Dan Lawrence at cover four balls after the restart to give Essex the breakthrough.

But the rain returned two overs later and stumps were called at 16:30 BST.

A third draw of the season, allied to two wins, temporarily took Essex top of Group One, but Nottinghamshire replaced them following their victory over Worcestershire by an innings and 170 runs, while Warwickshire sit fourth in a tightly-packed top five.

After eking out a 51-run first-innings lead on day three, Essex's attack needed quick wickets to force an unlikely result.

However, they were unable to break through in the 20 overs possible before lunch as Briggs and Rhodes put the Bears 12 runs ahead, effectively sealing a draw before the returning rain confirmed it.