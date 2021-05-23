Last updated on .From the section Counties

Nick Gubbins followed up three fifties in successive matches with a 125-ball ton

LV= County Championship Group Two, Kia Oval, London (day four): Surrey 190 & 259-2dec: Burns 104*, Stoneman 74, Amla 43 Middlesex 160 & 250-6: Gubbins 124, Handscomb 70; Roach 5-86 Surrey (11 pts) drew with Middlesex (11 pts) Scorecard

Rain spoilt a thrilling finish at The Oval as Middlesex's chase fell 40 runs short in an exciting draw with Surrey.

Surrey resumed 165 runs ahead on 135-0, and Rory Burns (104 not out) and Ollie Pope's quick 37 helped them declare on 259-2 before lunch.

Set 290 to win in 71 overs, Nick Gubbins (124) and Peter Handscomb (70) took Middlesex to 216-2 before a rain delay cut into their chase.

Left with just eight overs to get the 74 needed, Middlesex closed on 250-6.

Surrey sit fourth in Group One after their fourth draw of the season, while Middlesex moved off the bottom and above Leicestershire into fifth place.

Hashim Amla hit a 53-ball 43 before Burns brought up his maiden Championship century of 2021 off 150 balls - after six unconverted fifties - and Pope hit two sixes in a 20-ball cameo to set up the declaration three overs before lunch.

England batsman Pope pulled off a stunning gully catch off Roach to remove Jack Davies early, and Reece Topley took Sam Robson's edge to reduce Middlesex to 47-2.

A draw looked favourite as rain delays restricted the afternoon session to 21 overs with Middlesex 74-2 at tea, but Gubbins and Handscomb then brought victory back into play with a 172-run third-wicket stand.

Gubbins brought up a half-century for the fourth successive game, off 76 balls, and was soon followed to the landmark by Handscomb, off 67 balls, to leave the visitors needing 123 to win off the final 20 overs.

The left-hander hoisted Amar Virdi for six to bring the target into double figures and then moved to his ninth first-class century off 125 balls, but a 20-minute delay for bad light and rain left the visitors with just eight overs to chase down the remaining 74.

Handscomb was caught trying to clear the ropes for a season-best 70 and after carting Kemar Roach (5-86) for six, Gubbins was caught going for another big shot as Middlesex fell short of completing the double over Surrey.