Luke Fletcher finished with match figures of 10-57

LV= County Championship Group One, Trent Bridge, Nottingham (day four): Nottinghamshire 400-5 dec: Duckett 177*, Mullaney 88, James 78 Worcestershire 80: Fletcher 7-37 & 150: Libby 64; Paterson 4-49, Fletcher 3-20 Notts (24 pts) beat Worcestershire (1 pt) by an innings & 170 runs Scorecard

Nottinghamshire took 14 wickets on the final day to complete a remarkable innings and 170 run County Championship victory over Worcestershire.

Luke Fletcher's career-best 7-37 helped skittle the Pears for 80 in their first innings after they resumed on 53-6.

Worcestershire followed on, 320 behind, and were bowled out for 150 second time around with Fletcher taking 3-20 to finish with 10 wickets in the match.

Notts are top of Group One, nine points clear of Essex with a game in hand.

After most of Thursday and all of Friday were washed out, time was against Notts in their quest for a third straight victory in the competition.

Paceman Fletcher, who had taken five wickets in a frantic spell in the final session on Saturday, got the ball rolling for Notts by removing Josh Tongue in his second over of the morning.

The 32-year-old soon had seven wickets for the first time in his career when Alzarri Joseph edged him behind before Stuart Broad finished off Worcestershire's first innings before lunch.

The visitors looked as though they might salvage a draw when they were 63-1 in their second innings.

But Fletcher got Tom Fell and Jack Haynes in the same over, having already dismissed Daryl Mitchell, for his first ever 10-wicket match haul.

Pears opener Jake Libby (64) fell just before tea to Broad, but Notts still needed six wickets in the final session with the threat of rain around.

South Africa fast bowler Dane Paterson then produced a devastating spell to take four wickets including Tongue and visiting captain Joe Leach to finish the match just before rain arrived.