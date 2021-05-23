Last updated on .From the section Counties

Craig Overton now has 36 Championship wickets this season at an average of 12.86

LV= County Championship Group Two, The Bristol County Ground, Bristol (day four): Somerset 300-8 dec: Abell 132*, Gregory 57; Worrall 3-52 Gloucestershire 27-6: Overton 4-16 Gloucestershire (10 pts) drew with Somerset (13 pts) Scorecard

Craig Overton warmed up for England Test duty with three wickets before rain ruined Somerset's chances of a victory over Gloucestershire.

Overton removed Tom Smith, Tom Lace and Iain Cockbain as the home side slumped from 16-2 at start of play to 27-6.

It gave the paceman figures of 4-16 but he was unable to inflict further damage before the weather closed in.

Gloucestershire stay top of Group Two, just one point clear of Somerset, with Hampshire 10 further back in third.

Somerset's only chance of a win was to make their West Country rivals follow on and they set about that task in determined fashion.

Overton had nightwatchman Smith lbw and Lace caught behind in the space of three balls and Kraigg Brathwaite chipped a ball from Josh Davey to mid-wicket.

Cockbain was bowled off the inside edge but that was the last action before the players were forced from the field.

The umpires scheduled an inspection 16:00 BST, but called the game off 20 minutes before with just 5.2 overs possible on the final day.