Rain saw the game at the Spitfire Ground peter out to a draw

LV= County Championship Group Three, The Spitfire Ground, St Lawrence, Canterbury (day four): Kent 307: Stevens 190; van der Gugten 4-34, Neser 4-67 & 60-1 dec: Cox 27* Glamorgan 64-3 dec: Root 26*; Quinn 2-10 & 23-1 Kent (12 pts) drew with Glamorgan (11 pts) Scorecard

The weather was the winner in Canterbury as heavy downpours wrecked an enterprising attempt by Kent and Glamorgan to set up a run-chase.

The umpires made the call to end the match at 13:45 BST.

Glamorgan were 23-1 at the time, with David Lloyd the man to fall, chasing a target of 304 to win.

The return of spectators was mostly a soggy affair, with only Darren Stevens' spectacular first-innings knock of 190 to lift home supporters' spirits.

It was a disappointing outcome after the decision from the two captains to pursue a positive result.

Glamorgan declared their first innings on their overnight total of 64-3, while Kent knocked up a rapid 60-1 before pulling in.

The original target was 304 in 84 overs at 3.62 runs per over, but after Lloyd played on to Matt Quinn for a rapid 17, the rain returned to make conditions unplayable.

Kent coach Matt Walker said:

"It (agreed declarations) is something that's drifted out of the game a little bit. We thought 300 off 80 was a pretty good equation, it gave us enough overs to bowl them out, but also a run rate which we thought was fair on what was probably a day two wicket.

"Darren Stevens' innings was probably an outlier in some ways though; if people can get in here it's quite easy to score.

"We could have played for bonus points, we could have tried to let the game take its natural course but taking 17 wickets in a day is tough.

"We spoke to their coach and their captain. Usually there's a bit of negotiating going on when you go to a side with a target, but they were happy with it so it was fairly straightforward. It's a shame because I think it would have been a really good game of cricket, whether you win or lose."

Glamorgan head coach Matthew Maynard told BBC Sport Wales:

"The declarations were just to get a game in. Both sides have been frustrated with the weather over the last three weeks or so and there were crowds in, so we wanted to give the public a game to follow rather than just play for bonus points on the last day, but unfortunately the weather put paid to that.

"We bowled fantastically well in the first innings to get in the position we did (Kent 128-8) but Darren Stevens did what Darren Stevens can do. I thought it was a wonderful, enterprising innings though we gave him a couple of chances and we probably didn't put enough pressure on (tail-ender Miguel) Cummins.

"Delighted with the way the guys have been in the first seven games. We need a few more partnerships with the bat and some big hundreds, but with the ball I'm delighted - we've bowled straighter than previous years and it's paid dividends, and we've caught well.

"Marnus (Labuschagne) is a very resilient player, you don't get to number three in the world easily. He's had a couple of decent balls and a dubious lbw decision in this game. Those things happen and I'm sure Marnus will score plenty of runs for us, not just this season but in seasons to come."