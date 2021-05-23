Last updated on .From the section Cricket

Ireland's last match was in September 2019

Ireland women's opening T20 match against Scotland at Stormont has been postponed due to rain and rescheduled for Tuesday.

The first game of the four-match series was due to start at 13:00 BST on Sunday but heavy overnight rain in Belfast has forced the game to be called off.

Both sides have not been in action since September 2019 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The remaining T20s are scheduled to go ahead in Belfast on 24, 26 and 27 May.

Sunday's opener was meant to be another behind-closed-doors sporting event but the relaxing of Covid-19 restrictions by the Northern Ireland Executive means spectators will now be able to attend all four games on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.

The four-match series with Scotland was set to open a busy 2021, which includes qualifiers for both the T20 World Cup and 50-overs World Cup.

Ireland have not qualified for a 50-overs World Cup since 2005 and missed out in the 2019 T20 World Cup qualifiers in Scotland after making the three previous finals.