Gareth Berg was born in South Africa and first joined Northants in 2004

Northamptonshire all-rounder Gareth Berg has signed a new contract until the end of the 2022 campaign.

The 40-year-old right-arm seamer has taken 34 first-class wickets since rejoining from Hampshire in 2019.

Berg is averaging 44 with the bat in the County Championship this year, and took career-best match bowling figures of 9-90 against Sussex this month.

"Although the focus may be red ball I'm looking forward to contributing to the team across all formats," he said. external-link

Northants head coach David Ripley added: "He's just had a great start to the summer and he's convinced everyone pretty early he can do the same next year."