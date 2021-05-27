Last updated on .From the section Counties

Hashim Amla made 103 from 200 deliveries

LV= County Championship Group Two, Kia Oval, London (day one): Surrey 285-5: Amla 103*, Patel 62, Overton 50* Gloucestershire: Yet to bat Surrey 2 pts, Gloucestershire 2 pts Scorecard

South Africa great Hashim Amla struck an unbeaten century as Surrey enjoyed the better of day one against Gloucestershire at The Kia Oval.

The 38-year-old former Proteas batsman, who ended the day 103 not out, brought up his 54th first-class ton with his 12th boundary of the opening day.

He shared 104 with Jamie Overton (50 not out) for the seventh wicket, after Surrey had slipped from 105-1 to 181-5.

Surrey closed on 285-5, with opener Ryan Patel also earlier making 62.

David Payne and Ryan Higgins were the pick of the Gloucestershire bowlers, taking two wickets apiece.

Surrey all-rounder Ryan Patel told BBC Radio London:

"We toiled hard throughout the day and we'll definitely take 285-5 at the end of it.

"It was tough to score all day and we worked hard for our runs and I think that will stand us in good stead. Hashim and Jamie toiled hard in that partnership and what a great hundred that was from Hashim.

"It was nice to score a few myself. I wish it could've been a few more, but it was great to be out there with fans in the crowd again too."