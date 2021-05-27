Last updated on .From the section Counties

Danny Lamb (right) took a smart catch at gully off Tom Bailey to dismiss Adam Lyth at the start of the day

LV= County Championship Group Three, Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester (day one): Yorkshire 159: Duke 52, Coad 32*; Bailey 3-6, Lamb 2-26 Lancashire 95-1: Davies 52, Jennings 22*; Olivier 1-27 Lancashire (3 pts) trail Yorkshire (0 pts) by 65 runs Scorecard

Lancashire took full control on the first day of their Roses fixture against Yorkshire after they bowled the visitors out for just 159.

Alex Davies (52) and Keaton Jennings (22 not out) put on an opening stand of 71 as Lancashire replied with 95-1.

They trail by just 65 runs with nine wickets still in hand at Old Trafford.

Earlier, Tom Bailey claimed 3-6 from his 14 overs with the ball but teenager Harry Duke (52) mounted a fightback for Yorkshire after they slumped to 21-6.

Yorkshire won the toss and decided to bat as Group Three's top two went head-to-head for the first time this season.

But terrific new-ball spells from Bailey and Saqib Mahmood (1-49) had the White Rose in early trouble as Adam Lyth, Will Fraine and Harry Brook all fell cheaply to leave Yorkshire 9-3.

Brook was unfortunately run out when Tom Kohler-Cadmore hesitated over a quick single to Davies at cover off Bailey.

Yorkshire's woes mounted as George Hill, Dom Bess, Kohler-Cadmore and Jordan Thompson all fell before lunch. Danny Lamb (2-26) and Luke Wood (2-51) both claimed two wickets apiece.

But a Yorkshire recovery came in the afternoon as Duke, in just his second first-class appearance survived being dropped twice off Matt Parkinson on 29 and 49 to compile a maiden half-century from 110 balls.

He and Steven Patterson (27) added 77 for the eighth wicket before Ben Coad (32 not out) produced some lusty hits in a last-wicket stand of 38.

Lancashire made the perfect start in their reply as Davies and Jennings took advantage of loose deliveries and rotated the strike.

Davies fell shortly after making a 53-ball half-century when Duanne Olivier had him caught down the leg-side.

That would be Yorkshire's only breakthrough of the evening session as Luke Wells (11 not out) added another 24 runs with Jennings before the close to leave the hosts well on top.

Lancashire seam bowler Tom Bailey told BBC Radio Lancashire:

"It was pretty close to being 100%. At 40-7, we would've probably liked to have bowled them out for a bit less.

"But it's a good wicket and we would've taken that score at the start of the day.

"I don't think any side expects to have the opposition seven wickets down by lunch after losing the toss, but as soon as me and Saqib started our spells, we were straight on it.

"It was nice to only go for a few and after having had a few weeks out of the side, it was great to be back out there and part of it."

Yorkshire wicketkeeper Harry Duke told BBC Radio Leeds:

"It was an incredible feeling walking off in a Roses match with 50 to your name.

"I'd have probably preferred a few more in the circumstances, but I'm pretty happy with it. Once I got past my first ball and got in, it was great batting with Patto (Steven Patterson) as he hits the ball in strange areas, so it took the pressure off me.

"I thought I stuck to my processes pretty well today and I felt I knew what to expect a lot more than my first match.

"The lads aren't really happy with what's happened, but there's still a lot of cricket to be played. That was the mindset I had when batting, so it I think it freed me up a lot more to play."