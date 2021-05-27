Last updated on .From the section Counties

Spectators returned to Hove for the first time in 609 days

LV= County Championship Group Three, 1st Central County Ground, Hove (day one): Sussex 175: Carson 52, Crocombe 46*; Sanderson 5-45 Northants 91-4: Keogh 24 Northants (3 pts) trail Sussex (1 pt) by 84 runs Scorecard

Ben Sanderson took his third five-wicket haul in four innings as wickets tumbled between Northants and Sussex.

Three wickets in two overs saw the hosts slip to 30-4 and they were 67-7 at lunch, with only opener Tom Haines and Tom Clark reaching double figures.

Jack Carson and Henry Crocombe added 99 for the ninth wicket as Sussex reached 175, with seamer Sanderson taking 5-45.

In reply all four home bowlers took a wicket after tea as Northants closed on 91-4, trailing by 84 runs.

That sealed a terrific day for Sussex bowlers Carson, 20, and Crocombe, 19 - the former's 52 his maiden first-class half-century, while Crocombe's unbeaten 46 was also a highest first-class score as they salvaged their side's first innings.

Northants' Sanderson, meanwhile, has three consecutive five-fors against Sussex and has taken 37 wickets against them in just seven meetings.